The Flash is set to end soon as the finale of season nine also marks the conclusion of the series. From the promos it's evident the makers have done everything to honour the show, however, it looks like one core aspect of the series will be missing. In a new interview, Carlos Valdes, who played Cisco Ramon in The Flash, confirmed that he won't be appearing the finale of the series due to scheduling conflicts. The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell, Arrowverse's Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow, Confirms Return in Final Season of Grant Gustin's DC Show.

Check Out Carlos Valdes' Talking About the Finale:

Carlos Valdes says he couldn’t return as Cisco in the final episode of ‘THE FLASH’ due to scheduling conflicts. “Honestly, there was no way to make it happen, which was really heartbreaking to me.” (Source: https://t.co/0YYWrjkUdz) pic.twitter.com/c2klhKzaOg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2023

