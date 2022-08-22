HBO Max finally debuted the first look at their upcoming The Last of Us series and fans are already going into a frenzy. With only a few seconds of footage being showcased here, some iconic scenes from the game are showcased and some are already making comparisons to how they looked like in the game. Here are some of the some of the best reactions we could find towards the first look at the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starrer. The Last Of Us First Look Out! Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s HBO Series to Premiere in 2023 (Watch Video).

Hearts Are Going to Break...

“You have no idea what loss is.” #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/GEjorQXB2A — best of video games (@bestofvidgames) August 21, 2022

The Next Big Show!

“The Last of Us” is going to be the next BIG show that everyone will be talking about. It’s one of the best video games ever and the live action adaptation looks like it’s been worked on with so much care. pic.twitter.com/CZFNR0A3U5 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 22, 2022

Excited!

Everybody Pause!

EVERYBODY PAUSE WE GOT OUR FIRST LOOK AT HBO’S THE LAST OF US pic.twitter.com/PptHtBjQs6 — Jordy 🌱 motherland fort salem spoilers (@RED3CORAT3) August 21, 2022

Every The Last of Us Fan Next Year!

i’m not gonna apologize for the person i’ll become when the last of us releases next year pic.twitter.com/w4EylrwPuM — jules (@ariistosachaion) August 22, 2022

