While Melanie Lynskey set to make her appearance as original character Kathleen in episode four of The Last of Us, its safe to say that many fans are excited to see what she brings to the table - except this one user on Twitter though who thinks it is to push a "homosexual agenda." With the tweet catching the eye of the star herself, she responded to the roll in a hilarious way. The Last of Us Episode 3 Review: Netizens Laud Performances of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series; Call it the 'Best Episode Yet'.

Check Out What Melanie Lynskey Had to Say:

OMG yes let me push that homosexual agenda just by showing up! An honour! https://t.co/gJqgIJ3DSU — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)