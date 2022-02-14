Amazon has finally debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power. The series takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and features a bunch of old characters and new as well. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres of September 2, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

