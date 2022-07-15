The first trailer for Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson's upcoming psychological thriller series, The Patient, has dropped. The trailer sees Gleeson's Sam Fortner kidnap his therapist Alexander Strauss, and ask him to therapise him as he has homicidal urges. The Patient premieres exclusively on Hulu and begins streaming on August 30, 2022.

Check Out The Trailer:

