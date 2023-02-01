It has been months since Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). As per latest reports, the actor’s payment is yet to be cleared by the makers of the show. A source revealed to HT, “It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed.” The source even cited that Shailesh quit the show abruptly as he left ‘disrespected’. Did Shailesh Lodha Take a Jibe at Producer Asit Modi for His Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? (View Post).

Shailesh Lodha’s Dues Uncleared

Shailesh Lodha aka #taarakmehta from #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah has seemingly confirmed that the makers of the show have not paid him his dues even after quitting the show. It’s a 6 digit figure. #viral pic.twitter.com/NGAoha6Aen — HT City (@htcity) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)