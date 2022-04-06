After Rashami Desai talked about Umar Riaz's relationship status in an interaction, fans of the latter slammed the Telly star for commenting about Umar's private life. Amidst this, Umar, who happens to be a great friend of Rashami came out in her defence and urged fans to respect UmRash. Afsana Khan Weds Saajz: Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant Attend the Grand Shaadi in Chandigarh (Watch Videos).

Check It Out:

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏#umararmy #Rashamians — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

