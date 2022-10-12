Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora can be seen showing off their dance moves. The hotties are grooving together on the song “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori” and can be seen flaunting their sizzling hot moves. Uorfi Javed Takes Her Sex Quotient to Another Level With Music Video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)