Urfi Javed lashed out at trolls in an emotional Instagram story. She wrote about how she feels bad about people being biased toward her and it makes her cry. The reaction came out after a post trolled her for her dressing and took a poll asking who's style is better.

Take A Look At Her Story Here:

Urfi Javed's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)