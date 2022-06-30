Urfi Javed is an internet sensation who's known for her bold style statements. She's often trolled for her looks as well as her frequent visits to the airport. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT star took to Instagram today (June 30) and dropped a video giving it back to all who have issues with her airport visits. In the clip, the girl can be seen lip-syncing to Rupali Ganguly's dialogue from Anupamaa. What a fab way to answer the trolls. Urfi Javed Picks a Belted Themed Skimpy Outfit for Her Outing on Rainy Day (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

