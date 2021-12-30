In 2021, with coronavirus in the air, we saw some amazing content on the many streaming giants. However, along with it, we also saw piracy at its peak. Now, it's reported that Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision has been the most-pirated TV show in the current year. As per Torrentfreak, while WandaVision ranks first, it's Tom Hiddleston's Loki that stands on the second spot followed by Henry Cavill's The Witcher. Meanwhile, last year (2020), it was The Mandalorian that had topped the chart.

Check It Out:

According to TorrentFreak, WandaVision was the most-pirated TV show of 2021, beating out other massive Disney+ shows like Loki (#2), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (#4), and Hawkeye (#5). pic.twitter.com/IPDlokFvA2 — IGN (@IGN) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)