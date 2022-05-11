West Side Story star and Oscar winning actress Ariana DeBose has joined HBO's Westworld Season 4. She will be appearing throughout the season in a recurring capacity. Not much is known about the role since it's being kept as a heavy secret. Westworld Season 4 will see the return of Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Thandiwe Newton and more and will premiere on June 26, 2022. Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story at 94th Academy Awards.

Check Out The Source Below:

Ariana DeBose has been cast in a recurring role in ‘WESTWORLD’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/iYUZijIcQZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2022

