The makers of Yeh Meri Family dropped the trailer and it is the 2. 16 second video will make you smile for sure. Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Veena Mehta and child actors Anngad Maaholay and Hetal Gada will play key roles in the new season. The Show will be aired on Amazon Mini Tv from May 19. Juhi Parmar Asks for Parental Control on Social Media After Discovering Problematic Lyrics of Catchy Instagram Reel Song 'Touch It' by Busta Rhymes.

Wahi family wali nok jhok, pyaar aur 90s ka nostalgia lekar aa rahe hain hum 💕 Dekhiye #YehMeriFamilyonAmazonminiTV humare sath! Show coming out on 19th May.#ComingSoon #AmazonminiTV #TVF #TheViralFever #YehMeriFamily pic.twitter.com/sBsesy7kFb — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) May 15, 2023

