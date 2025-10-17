In a dramatic turn of events at the Jharkhand High Court, a contempt proceeding has been initiated against advocate Mahesh Tewari following a heated exchange with Justice Rajesh Kumar on October 16. The incident, captured in a viral video clip from the court’s live stream, shows Tewari retorting sharply to the judge’s “ordinary” remark, saying, “The country is burning with the judiciary.” The judge objected to the advocate’s argumentative style, prompting Tewari to respond, “I will argue in my own way… Don’t try to humiliate anyone… Don’t cross the limit.” The confrontation escalated until senior lawyers, including State Bar Council Chairperson Rajendra Krishna, intervened. A five-judge bench led by the Chief Justice heard the matter on Friday and granted Tewari three weeks to file his reply. 'Ha Bihar Say He Kiya Hoga': Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant's Answer to Counsel Getting His Law Degree From Bihar Goes Viral.

