As per the latest reports, TV actress Yuvika Chaudary has been booked by the Haryana Police for using a casteist slur in one of her blog videos. The complaint is filed by Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan who has alleged that the actress made derogatory remarks about the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the video. Earlier, Yuvika has also apologised for her actions.

The FIR is filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Here's Yuvika's Apology Video:

