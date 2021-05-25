Yuvika Choudhary is seen dressed in a casual avatar while her husband, Prine Narula is getting a haircut. She says that whenever she is blogging, she looks like a 'Bhangi' because she never gets time to get ready. Netizens were angry that she used the word in a derogatory manner.

Check Out A Tweet Of An Angered Netizen:

