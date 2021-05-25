Actress Yuvika Choudhary suddenly found herself in trouble, after she used a casteist slur in her last vlog. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary started trending on Twitter followed by the incident. In the vlog, she featured her husband Prince Narula where he is getting a haircut. Now, Yuvika took to Instagram for apologising and claimed that she didn't knew the meaning of the word and she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

Check Out Yuvika Chaudhary's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

