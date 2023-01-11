Tyler James Williams is now a Golden Globe winner as the actor bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in Musical or Comedy Series at the awards night. Winning the award for his role as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary, this is the actor's first Golden Globe win. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional Accepting His Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Gives Special Thanks to Steven Spielberg! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Tyler James Williams wins the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in Musical or Comedy Series. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/oVceyFKijJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

