Winning the award for "Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture" at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, actor Ke Huy Quan took to the stage and delivered an emotional speech that will definitely inspire you. Giving a special thanks to Steven Spielberg, who was in audience, for casting him in his first ever movie role, he also thanked directors the Daniels for giving him a chance, and ended the speech by thanking his wife. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Justin Hurwitz Wins Best Score (Motion Picture) for Babylon - See Full Winner List Here.

Check Out Ke Huy Quan's Emotional Speech:

