Rockstar Games, famous for its Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games, likely announce its new GTA game early this week, along with a new trailer. The American video game publisher's GTA V has been one of the most popular games in the world, offering open-world gaming mechanics and realistic graphics. According to Bloomberg report, the new game could be "GTA 6" and may provide the revolutionary graphics and new gaming mechanics to its most anticipated "open-world" game. GTA V was released in 2013, and after ten years, the company may introduce its long-awaited next GTA game. Deepfake Video Controversy: File FIR if Hit by Deepfakes, Take Platforms to Court if They Take No Action, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rockstar Games To Announce New GTA Game, Says Bloomberg

Rockstar Games to announce new Grand Theft Auto game as early as this week, followed by a trailer next month - Bloomberg — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 8, 2023

