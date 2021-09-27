The nation is observing 114th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Monday. Bhagat Singh was born on September 27, 1907. Netizens are paying tributes to one of the most prominent freedom fighters of the country on his birth anniversary. Bhagat Singh remains a heroic figure for the youth, and continues to be, considering his sacrifice at a very young age of 23.

Here Are Tweets:

Humble Tributes and Sincere Salutations to Revolutionary Freedom Fighter Shaheed #Bhagatsingh ji on his Birth Anniversary. His Courage, Indomitable Spirit & Sacrifice For The Motherland will always be remembered. 🇮🇳🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kWZIdPhbVA — Apurav vashisht Radaur (@Apurav4977) September 27, 2021

Wishing you all on birth anniversary of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh 🙏#bhagatsingh #freedomfighters pic.twitter.com/CDz4l895Bt — Ambedkarite Central (@AmbedkariteCen1) September 27, 2021

Our heartfelt tribute to the valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 114th Birth Anniversary. His courage, ideals and patriotism will never be forgotten and continue to inspire millions of Indians for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/avUohUUNIF — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) September 27, 2021

Salutations to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Sh. #bhagatsingh Ji on his birth anniversary today. He has continued to enlighten youngsters to fight against injustice. His Contributions & Sacrifices during freedom struggle will always b remembered.#ShaheedBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/xlUZgFcF1y — Brij Dutt (@brijdutt) September 27, 2021

