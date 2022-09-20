YSR Congress party today displayed pictures of schools in Kuppam constituency and in Naravaripalle, the hometown of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu showing how there have been changes to school buildings and their infrastructures since Jagan government took office. Through the pictures shared on Twitter, the party compared the state of schools, their facilities, and their grounds under the previous government to how they are now after YSRCP formed the government.

Schools Renovated Under Nadu Nedu Initiative:

