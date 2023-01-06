Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to release ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exam Results 2022 on January 10, 2023. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate results when released will be available to candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exam Date 2023 Declared, 12th Exams To Start on 21st February 10th On 2nd March

CA Final Result Date:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n Detailshttps://t.co/UVqeGPQtZm pic.twitter.com/ZDJvEjR3hc — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 6, 2023

