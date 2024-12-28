The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final November 2024 results. Heramb Maheshwari and Rishab Ostwal have jointly secured the top rank. Candidates who appeared for the November Final exams can access their results on ICAI’s official website, icai.nic.in. The final course examination for Group 1 was held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024. The examination, held nationwide, saw outstanding performances, with the toppers achieving remarkable scores. For further updates, including detailed marks and rank lists, candidates can visit the ICAI website. ICAI CA Results 2024: Chartered Accountancy Final November 2024 Examination Results Likely To Be Announced Today at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check.

CA Final Result

Important Announcement: CA. Ranjeet K. Agarwal, President, and CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President, along with ICAI Exam Committee Members, signed the CA Final Examination results held in November 2024, today, 26th December 2024, in Delhi. #ICAIat75 #icairesults pic.twitter.com/Zssd2RR5ZJ — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) December 26, 2024

