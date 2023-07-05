The ICAI CA 2023 Result has been declared online. In a tweet, the ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 have been declared. Candidates on the website www.icai.nic.in can access the results. ICAI CA 2023 Result Date and Time: Intermediate and Final Results To Be Declared Today at icai.nic.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

ICAI CA 2023 Result Declared:

Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 have been declared. The Results can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/HS8oDSAIXn #ICAIResults #ICAIat75 pic.twitter.com/P0RQj8kulH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 5, 2023

