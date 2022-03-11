Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the first term board results. The CBSE Term 1 result is awaited by over 36 lakh students. But the social media post that says the results are going to be declared today is totally fake, as CBSE HQ has tweeted on Twitter by their official account. Students are suggested to stay away from fake news and fake websites claiming the result publishing date or scorecard. Once declared, students would be able to check their CBSE Term 1 result 2022 from the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Check Tweet:

