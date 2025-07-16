In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Ghaziabad district administration has announced a week-long closure of all schools from July 17 to 23, citing law and order concerns. Schools will reopen on July 24. A large influx of devotees is expected to pass through the city en route to Haridwar, prompting the administration to convert key routes, including Seemapuri border and Meerut Road, into one-way traffic. The Delhi-bound lane of GT Road will now accommodate both directions. A special traffic advisory will be issued soon, especially for Mondays when temple footfall increases. Meerut School Holidays: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut Till July 23 in View of Kanwar Yatra

