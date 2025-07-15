Meerut, Jul 15 (PTI) All schools and other educational institutions in Meerut will be closed till July 23 because of the kanwar yatra, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The order issued by District Magistrate VK Singh pertains to all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and technical institutes.

The kanwar yatra, which began on July 11, will culminate on July 23 on Shivratri.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the closure order.

