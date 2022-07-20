The Institute of Chartered Accountants has through a notification, announced that the registration deadline for ICAI Foundation Course has been extended. ICAI has extended the deadline to apply for ICAI CA foundation course till August 14, 2022. This has been decided considering the delay in the release of inter or Class 12th result. The official notification can be checked on the official website icai.org.

