The Institute of Chartered Accountants has through a notification, announced that the registration deadline for ICAI Foundation Course has been extended. ICAI has extended the deadline to apply for ICAI CA foundation course till August 14, 2022. This has been decided considering the delay in the release of inter or Class 12th result. The official notification can be checked on the official website icai.org.

Extension of time period for Registration in Foundation Course for appearing in Foundation Exam to be held in Dec 2022 to on or before 14th Aug 2022 in order to mitigate hardship caused to students due to delay in declaration of Class 12th result.

