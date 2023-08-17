The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a rescheduling of the Foundation Course Examinations for December 2023. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the exams, initially set for December 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th, will now be conducted on December 31st, January 2nd, 4th, and 6th, 2024. This change does not affect the Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examinations schedule, which remains as planned from November 1st to 17th, 2023. Students are advised to stay updated through the ICAI website for further information. Oracle Selected by Ministry of Education to Modernise India’s Edtech Platform ‘DIKSHA’.

ICAI Foundation Course Examinations Rescheduled for December 2023