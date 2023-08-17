The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a rescheduling of the Foundation Course Examinations for December 2023. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the exams, initially set for December 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th, will now be conducted on December 31st, January 2nd, 4th, and 6th, 2024. This change does not affect the Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examinations schedule, which remains as planned from November 1st to 17th, 2023. Students are advised to stay updated through the ICAI website for further information. Oracle Selected by Ministry of Education to Modernise India’s Edtech Platform ‘DIKSHA’.
ICAI Foundation Course Examinations Rescheduled for December 2023
Important Announcement - Due to unavoidable circumstances, ICAI Foundation Course Examinations - December 2023 have been Re-scheduled to 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023.
Detailshttps://t.co/xlmkdWMB7C pic.twitter.com/0nKuke1pin
— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 17, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)