The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to declare the results of the CA Foundation Examination on Friday. The results of the exam held on December 2022 will be shared on the ICAI's official website. The students who appeared for the foundation exam can check results on icai.nic.in. Apart from this, ICAI will also release the results of several post qualification course examinations on February 3. CA Foundation Exam 2022 Result: ICAI to Declare Results on February 3, Know How and Where to Check Score Online.

ICAI CA Foundation Result:

Important Announcement - The results of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, 3rd February 2023 & same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n Detailshttps://t.co/xUjziKENUo pic.twitter.com/Pit1n0XTEI — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 2, 2023

