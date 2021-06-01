CISCE Cancels ISC Class 12 Board Exams Due to COVID-19:

Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) have been cancelled. The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken: Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to ANI pic.twitter.com/1NACHGP9IR — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

