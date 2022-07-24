The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the class 12th result 2022 today. A total of 99.38% of students have passed the ISC class 12th examination. Students can check their ISC 12th result on the official website at cisce.org.

Check Tweet:

CISCE class 12 results: 99.52 per cent candidates pass exam, girls outshine boys by small margin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2022

