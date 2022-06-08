The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12 result. 94.22% of students passed the class 12 board exam 2022. According to the board Konkan division of State top the Maharashtra Board. Students can check the mark sheet for HSC Exam 2022 by logging on to msbshse.co.in or mahresult.nic. at 1 PM onwards.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)