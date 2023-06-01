Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 tomorrow, i.e. June 2, at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the 10th board examination can check the results via the official site mahresult.nic.in. Students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms in order to check their SSC results. BSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result at 2 PM on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

MSBSHSE to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow

