Postpone Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Writes to Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) writes to Centre seeking postponement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12, in the wake of rising #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/I3BJJVE22j — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

