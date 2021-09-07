Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi alleged that the government is ''blind'' to students' distress. He also urged the government to let the students ''have a fair chance'' in the exams.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be ''very unfair'' to reschedule it.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Here's How NEET Aspirants React to SC's Decision:

