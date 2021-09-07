Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET examination. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi alleged that the government is ''blind'' to students' distress. He also urged the government to let the students ''have a fair chance'' in the exams.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be ''very unfair'' to reschedule it.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

GOI is blind to students’ distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2021

Here's How NEET Aspirants React to SC's Decision:

Kya kar rhe hai yae log Itna request,prayer, protest karnae kae bavjood bhi kuch response nhi Treating us like non-existing people What to say about them, bloody corupt ministers and NTA. Inhumanity heights are being touched by them #WakeUp_DharmendraPradhan #PostponeNEET — Rahul Singh (@RahulKu94212062) September 5, 2021

So we are from same district.... and I'm worried... because all keralites know what happened by nippah on 2018... And it is more dangerous than covid.... I still don't understand why the central government takes any decision about our problem...#RescheduleNEETUG #PostponeNEET https://t.co/411e8hdz7A — Sidharth (@Sidhart11713021) September 5, 2021

#PostponeNEET please it's request to nta postponed neet exam till 3 October they will give only one chance to meet aspirants but for jee there are 4 attempts. No. Of questions are increased and we required more time to practice...🥺🥺🥺 — Rakshit Chaturvedi (@SamEastern) August 31, 2021

1700000 students No multiple exam No other exams also to get into mbbs This is unfair#PostponeNEET UG_2021 — K Yamini (@KYamini1040903) September 3, 2021

#PostponeNEET If you can conduct jee exam four times then why not neet ?we are under very pressure.our lives too matters .corona cases are about 30000+each day .and more than that nippa virus has been reported in Kerala.#Wake_Up_DharmendraPradhan #PostponeNEET We want justice — Thamanna Parvin (@ThamannaParvin) September 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)