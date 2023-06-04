The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Lottery Result was declared on Sunday, June 4. The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Lottery took to Instagram to congratulate winners of the Grand Prize 20 Million Series 252. Ticket Number 116137 won the 20 Million Series 252 Lotter. Indian resident Lovesy Mole Achamma won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Lottery. Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Winner May 2023 Declared, Indian Expat Pradeep Kumar Wins The Grand Prize 15 Million Series 251, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket June 2023 Winner List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ticket (@bigticketauh)

