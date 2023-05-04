The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Lottery Result Will Be Declared on Wednesday i.e May 03, 2023, at 9 PM in India. Ticket Number 048514 Wins The Grand Prize AED 15 Million Series 251. Indian expat Pradeep Kumar based in Abu Dhabi won a whopping Dh15 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw held on Wednesday night and Muhammad Shahbaz Ghulam Yasin with Ticket No.010031 won the Dream Car Maserati Ghibli Series 08 and Know the Names of the Lucky Draw Winners List.

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket May 2023 Winner List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ticket (@bigticketauh)

Dream Car Maserati Ghibli Series 08 Winner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ticket (@bigticketauh)

