Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde on Wednesday lashed out at CEAT for its ad featuring Aamir Khan. In the ad, Aamir Khan could be seen advising people not to burst crackers on Diwali. Hedge said that Khan advised people for not letting off crackers on the Hindu festival, but remaining silent for Namaz on loudspeakers.

Here Is The Facebook Post By Anantkumar Hegde:

