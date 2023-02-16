The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation has partnered with SBI to make available transport cards based on NCMC for the Mumbai Metro. With this, commuters can now travel with ease. In case the balance runs out, the card can be recharged online within a minute. Simply visit the official website of Maha Mumbai Metro at mmmocl.co.in, enter the necessary details, make payments and you are good to go. Mumbai Metro Card, Available at Stations and SBI Branches, Can Be Used in BEST Buses Too, Watch This Video to Know More.

How to Recharge Mumbai 1 Metro Card Online:

#Mumbai1 Card Step 1-Recharge online Step 2-Visit ‘Customer Care Counter' the station Step 3-Get your balance update from executive within few seconds.#MumbaiInMinutes pic.twitter.com/7A5sXFiahQ — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) February 16, 2023

