The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-23 weekly lottery of today, October 6. Kerala lottery participants taking part in the Bhagyathara BT-23 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to learn the winners' names. They can also view the Bhagyathara BT-23 lottery results and winning numbers at the online website statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Besides the Bhagyathara BT-23 lottery, Kerala State Lotteries also hosts a variety of lotteries such as Sthree Sakthi, Karunya-Plus, and Bhagyathara, among others. Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-21 Lottery Result of 03.10.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)