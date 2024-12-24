The Kerala State Lotteries is set to announce the Sthree-Sakthi SS-447 lottery results today, December 24, at 3 PM. Ticket holders can tune in to live streaming to check the names of the lucky draw winners. The draw, taking place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, promises thrilling moments for participants awaiting the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024. Yesterday, December 23, the much-anticipated Win-Win W-801 lottery results were declared, offering substantial cash prizes to winners. Kerala State Lotteries, known for popular games like Akshaya, Sthree-Sakthi, and Win-Win, continue to attract enthusiastic players. Participants eagerly await updates on winning numbers, hoping for life-changing outcomes. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Win-Win W-801 Lottery Result of 23.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

