The Kerala State Lotteries will declare the Sthree Sakthi SS-483 lottery result of September 1, 2025, with the lucky draw scheduled for 3 PM. Participants who purchased tickets can watch the live draw to check the complete winner list and prize details. The official results will also be available on the state lottery’s website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, along with the updated Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Kerala, where the Sthree Sakthi SS-483 weekly lottery offers players a chance to test their luck and win big prizes. Stay tuned for today's lucky draw live updates and winning ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sthree Sakthi SS-483 Lottery Result

