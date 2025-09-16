The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-485 weekly lottery of today, September 16. Kerala lottery players participating in the Sthree Sakthi SS-485 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to learn the winners' names. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the Sthree Sakthi SS-485 lottery results and winning numbers at the online site statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kerala State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Bhagyathara, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya-Plus and Samrudhi, among others. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the lucky draw on September 16. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Lottery Result

