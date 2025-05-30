The results for the Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-5 lottery draw will be announced today, Friday, May 30, at 3 PM. Stay tuned for live updates and the complete list of lucky draw winners of the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 lottery result. Kerala’s weekly lottery system features several draws, such as Win Win, Sthree Shakti, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, and more. The tickets are easily accessible across the state, encouraging widespread participation. Bhagyathara BT-1 offers a top prize of INR 70 lakhs and multiple other substantial cash rewards. Participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and follow updates as the results go live.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)