The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Suvarna Keralam SK-8 weekly lottery of today, June 20, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased tickets for the Suvarna Keralam SK-8 weekly lottery can watch the Kerala State Lottery result live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. Participants of Kerala State Lottery can also check the winning numbers of the Suvarna Keralam SK-8 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Today's Suvarna Keralam SK-8 weekly lottery of Kerala State Lotteries promises to be exciting as lottery players await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Suvarna Keralam SK-8 Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)