Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected as the Western Railway has announced a Jumbo Block of a four-hour "night block" in the city between Santacruz and Goregaon station. The Western Railway has announced a night block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. As per the railways, the Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on the 6th line from 23.30 to 03.30 hours and from 00.30 to 04.30 hours on the 5th line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the intervening night of Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. The Western Railway said that the mega block is being undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. Mega Block on Sunday, November 19, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Complete Details.

Night Block on Western Railway:

