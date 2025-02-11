The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Godawari Tuesday weekly lottery result of today, February 11, at 1 PM. Lottery players who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Godawari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Dwarka, Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, and Dear Toucan, among others. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery is INR one crore.

