The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Meghna Friday lottery will be declared at 1 PM today, December 20. Organised by the Nagaland State Lotteries, the Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery which is completely legal and regulated by the government of Nagaland. The first prize for the winner of the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Tune in to watch the live streaming of Nagaland State Lotteries as names of winner's of Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery are announced. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 20 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

